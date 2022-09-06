Esther J. (Forsythe) Young, age 96, of Mt. Orab, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Hospice of Hope, Seaman surrounded by her family.

She was born June 12, 1926, in Sugartree Ridge, daughter of the late Frank and Maude (Moler) Forsythe.

Esther was a member of the Mt Orab Methodist Church and a class of 1944 graduate of Whiteoak High School. She retired as the Fiscal Officer of Pike Township, Brown County and was a bookkeeper by profession enjoying working until after age 80, most recently for the Village of Mt Orab.

Surviving are four daughters, Judy Johnson, Ann Morgan, Jenny Lind Conrad and Debbie (Ron) Allen; two daughters in law, JoAnn Hildebrandt and husband Bill, and Peggy Young; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren with another due in February; brother Steve (Patty) Forsythe; sister-in-law, Velma Forsythe; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Red” Young, who passed away on June 26, 1995; two sons, John H. Young and Jimmy Young; two grandsons, Jonathan Morgan and Johnny Young; one son-in-saw, Jim Johnson; and three brothers, Darius Forsythe, Wayne Forsythe and James Forsythe

Funeral Services will be held at Mt Orab Methodist Church, 212 Church Street, Mt Orab, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00PM with Pastor Al Bolte officiating. Interment will be in the Mt Orab Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Friends will be received at the church from 10:30 until time of the service

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions in Esther's memory may be made to Mt Orab Methodist Church, Food Pantry, 212 Church Street, Mt Orab, OH 45154; or PANCAN, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.