The Ripley Memorial Day Observance is planned for the Ripley Community for Monday, May 30.

There will not be a parade this year.

The opening ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Bridge for the placing of the wreath in memory of fallen soldiers who lost their lives.

The closing ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery with speaker Christine Keller Royer, musical selections by Harriett Groh and a 21 gun salute by the American Legion Post 367.

The public is asked to bring their lawn chairs. Christine Keller Royer served in the United States Navy as a Cryptologic Technician. She was first assigned to Corry Station naval base then transferred to NSGA Naples Italy. While in Italy she worked In Support of Operation Desert storm. Later transferred to Cincusnaveur London England and was later assigned to NRD Indianapolis as a Naval recruiter.

Born and raised in Ripley, she joined the Navy after graduating from Ripley Union Lewis High School. She has three adult children who are married and 5 grandchildren who currently all live in Ohio.

She later spent 20 years a military spouse and happily supported her two sons while they served on active duty in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Navy, she also worked for the Veterans Administration for 15 years. Retiring in 2021. In her retirement she helps with her 5 grandchildren and continues volunteer with local veterans organizations.