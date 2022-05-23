Local students will soon get a rare chance to get a close up look at job opportunities in health care and hear from experts in the field. “Camp Scrub” will take place at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown from June 8 through June 10.

The camp is open to those who have just completed grades 7-9 and is open to the first 60 participants. Campers will attend eight sessions over the first two days and hear from workers in Emergency Medicine, Biomedical specialties, Mental Health, Phlebotomy/Medical Assisting, Geriatrics, Physical Assessment, Mortuary Science and Nutrition.

On June 10 at 11:15 a.m., students will attend a health expo where employers will be present to talk about specific opportunities and career paths. The health expo will also be open to members of the public who are looking for job opportunities in the health care field.

“The health care field continues to grow and is always in need of new talent,” said Brown and Clermont Adult Career Center Adult Education Director Vicky Carrington. “We wanted to give students a chance to speak directly with health care providers to have questions answered and show them what’s possible for them in the future.”

The registration fee for Camp Scrub is $15 and the registration deadline is May 25. Participants will receive lunch on June 8-9 and a Camp Scrub t-shirt. Southern Hills CTC is located at 9193 Hamer Road in Georgetown. For more information, contact BCACC at 937-378-6131, extension 401 or email jennifer.hamblen@bccareer.org.