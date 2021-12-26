David Andrew Miller, Sr., age 60, passed away December 19, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center due to complications of COVID.

David was born to the late John Edward and Edna Louise Byar Miller.

David is survived by his wife Sara; daughter Sarah Louise Miller; son David Andrew (Taylor) Miller, Jr.; his stepdaughters, Shaelyn Maklem, Lilyann Vineyard, and Addyson Barnett; grandson David Andrew III; brother Terry (Sue) Miller; and sister Laura Reveal (Bob Hines).

David also leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Heather Miller, Matthew Miller, Shea (Andy) Bisotti, Lauren (Josh) Hutchinson, and Zane (Meagan) Reveal.

Great nieces and nephews: Katelynn Miller, Kaedyn Gill, Brynlee Hutchinson, Jeremiah Bisotti, John Karter Gill, Sophia Bisotti, Layne Lewis, Drake Hutchinson, Rhett Reveal, and Elliott Reveal.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his late grandparents, Joe Dave Miller and Sarah Greer Miller, Andrew Matthew Madden, and Eva Harris Madden.

David also loved to fish, hunt, and grow a large garden. He also loved his family and would pick/torment all he surrounded. There was never a serious moment, but he also filled the room with laughter. He will be greatly missed by all those he loved, knew, and the one he once tormented.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 9, 2021 at the Huntington Township Community Center in Aberdeen.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com