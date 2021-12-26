Karen Steele, age 82, of Seaman, formerly of Peebles, passed away Monday afternoon, December 21, 2021 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Home in Seaman.

She was born October 17, 1939 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Earl Klein and Clarice Margaret Roush Klein.

Karen was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sardinia, where she served as the treasurer for many years.

Surviving are son, Wayne (Linda) Steele of Peebles, OH, daughter, Rachelle (Brad Elam) Steele of Hillsboro, 5 Grandchildren, Jeffrey Steele, Shannon Crothers, Justin Steele, Christopher Stapleton and Devin Robinson, seven great-grandchildren and her sister, Doris (Ralph) Roades.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Steele and a brother Eddie Klein.

Funeral Services were held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bob Obermeyer officiating. Interment followed in the Fincastle Cemetery.

Friends were received at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

Contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.