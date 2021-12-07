Ronald M. Rhoten, 80, of Ash Ridge, OH, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Sunrise Manor in Amelia. He was born November 13, 1941 in Brown County, OH to the late Delbert Myrl and Margene Lucille (McNown) Rhoten. He was a farmer and a member of the Ash Ridge Community Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita.

He is survived by his cousins, Mike Rhoten and wife Nancy of Georgetown, Jean Ann Davis of Washington Courthouse and brother-in-law, Jimmy Price of Russellville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ash Ridge Community Church.

