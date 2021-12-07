Thomas B. “Gunny” Carlier, age 66 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, December 3, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served 18.5 years in the United States Marine Corp during the Persian Gulf and was also a retired machinist for Floturn Inc. in West Chester, Ohio, a proud member and supporter of the NRA and Trump 2024. Tom loved exotic pets, animals, guns and talking about his time in the Marine Corp and his time in Okinawa, Japan. He was born March 1,1955 in Fayetteville, Ohio the son of the late Denny and Norma Jean (Miller) Carlier. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Joseph and James W. Carlier and one sister – Patricia “Patti” Balon.

Mr. Carlier is survived by five children – Timothy Carlier and wife Kailee of Fayetteville, Ohio, Tiffany Forgas and husband Jesse of Fayetteville, Ohio, Thomas Carlier, II of Santa Monica, California, Theresa N.B.B. Ball and husband Steven of Fayetteville, Ohio and James Carlier and wife Kelly of Lima, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Lilly, Lindi, Livia and Myles Carlier, Sarah and Jesse Forgas, Liberty Carlier, Jacob and Hailey Ball and Dozier and Anders Carlier; mother of his children – Leticia Nieto of Honolulu, Hawaii, one brother – Charles “Butch” Carlier and wife Bonnie of Goshen, Ohio; two sisters – Hilda “Jeri” Thomas of Waverly, Ohio and Susan Combs and husband Dusty of Fayetteville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and Marine Corp brother – Ken Buckner of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Matt Young will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

