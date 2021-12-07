David C. Hunter, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, December 3,2021 at his residence. Mr. Hunter was a pilot and Captain for Delta Airlines for twenty-seven years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maysville, Kentucky, a United States Navy Korean War veteran and a member of the Archie Lee Boyce American Legion Post #406 in Bethel, Ohio. Mr. Hunter enjoyed playing the mandolin in several bluegrass bands over the years and also enjoyed playing the guitar and fiddle.

Mr. Hunter was born February 21,1934 in Mansfield, Ohio the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Grace (McManamon) Hunter. He was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years – Annette Marie (Williams) Hunter in April,2021, they were married February 20, 1965; one son – Brian Hunter in 1992 and one sister – Mary Jo Morris.

Mr. Hunter is survived by four children – Arthur Hunter of Bethel, Ohio, Alice Hunter of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Kathleen Williams and husband Arthur of Hingham, Massachusetts and Michael Hunter and wife Kim of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Elizabeth, Erin, Grace, Clare and Abigail Hunter, Timothy, Matthew and Emily Williams and Samuel Linkous; one sister – Helen Bogner of Ontario, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 9,2021 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 310 E. Third Street in Maysville, Kentucky. Rev. Andrew Young will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 8,2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio with the Rosary service at 6:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Saint Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Warren, Rhode Island.

