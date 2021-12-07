Helen Loretta (Whalen) Kimberly age 85 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home. She was born July 1, 1936 near Neville, OH, the daughter of Sam and Minnie (Rice) Whalen. On August 20, 1954 she married Kenneth R. Kimberly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was also a member of the Winchester Church of Christ and a retired Secretary from Eastern Brown Local Schools, having worked most of those years in the Ash Ridge Elementary building.

Helen was married to the love of her life, Kenneth for 67 years. They were blessed with two children, Mike Kimberly and Pam Kimberly Althammer, four grandchildren, Tressa (Randy) Ellis, Shaun Brandenburg, Katie (Darin) Duncan, Jodi (Michael) Dabe and nine great-grandchildren, Lainey Ellis, Alissa Duncan, Savannah Brandenburg, Emily Ellis, Shelby Brandenburg, Addisyn Duncan, Emersyn Dabe, Devin Dabe and Aria Duncan. She is also survived by one sister, Lois (Whalen) Kimberly, Daughter-in-law Julie Schaeffer, many nieces, nephews, family members, friends and loved ones.

Graveside services will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Sardinia Cemetery under the direction of the Beam-Fender Funeral Home with Chaplain David Wirth officiating.