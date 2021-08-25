Parker House celebrated

On Sunday, Aug. 15 the John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. held its 25th Anniversary Celebration as a 501(c)3 corporation, along with the annual members meeting and the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center. Jim Settles, past Parker Board member, was the master of ceremonies for the event. Music was provided by the Banks of Ohio String Band.

At the annual meeting, officers and board members were elected for the next year. The officers are as follows: Carol Stivers, President; Peggy Mills Warner, Vice President; Druann Kendrick, Secretary and Danny Price, Treasurer.

Board members re-elected were: Roberta Platt, Danny Price and Carol Stivers. Other serving board members are: Druann Kendrick, Michael Mussinan, Charles Nuckolls, Susan Redman Rengsdorf, and Wanda Taylor Smith.

Progress during the last 25 years was reviewed and future projects were discussed. The board is seeking National Park status, continuing to improve programs and displays, and working on a tombstone project to mark the grave of John P. Parker, Jr. in Maplewood Cemetery.

The Parker Board was excited to have the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center . There is now a protected area to showcase items that Parker produced in his Phoenix Foundry. John P. Parker was an Underground Railroad conductor and extractor in Ripley from 1849 to 1865. By night, Parker helped hundreds of enslaved persons on their journey to freedom. By day, John Parker worked in his Phoenix Foundry manufacturing cast iron items for home and farm use. John Parker operated a very successful business until his death in 1900.

The display center showcases a piece of ornamental fencing made by Parker in 1875 given by Ann Hagedorn Price and a No. 3 Sugar Mill (the largest of the 3 types of Sugar Mills that Parker made.) It was donated by the Eugene Settles Family. It has been completely restored into working order by Ben Schulte, Indiana preservationist.

In the display center you can see a working 1880’s Soil Pulverizer made with the wheels manufactured in the Phoenix Foundry and restored by Ben Schulte. Parts of a Parker Tobacco Press are also on display. The hope is to reconstruct the Tobacco Press in the future.

On display are a set of the main wheels of a soil pulverizer made at Parker’s Phoenix Foundry & donated by Donna & Joe Covert. The walls of the Display Center feature murals of Parker’s Foundry and Machine Shop and there are reproductions of newspaper ads from the 1880s telling about Parker’s products. A crane ladle is on display that was used to pour molten iron into molds in foundry work. If you look at the foundry mural you can see the hook on which the crane ladle would be attached. It is the hope of the John P. Parker Board that the Display Center will show another important dimension of John P. Parker. His foundry work was excellent and varied.

Thanks to John P. Parker Historical Society members and supporters for helping keep the legacy of John P. Parker alive. Working behind the scenes to make the Dedication of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center possible were Odyssey Canvas Works, Inc, and crew who helped with building prep of cleaning and grading around the center, printing and installing murals and signage.

Ben Schulte, Indiana preservationist, who has helped for several years restoring and bringing items back to Ripley. Also, a great help to our opening was Gary VanDenend for his skillful operation of his skid loader in moving the heavy iron items into the display center. Board members invite everyone to visit Parker House and the Phoenix Foundry Display Center at 300 N. Front Street, PO Box 246, Ripley, Ohio. Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. through October. All other times by appointment (937) 392-4188.

At the end of the dedication, Mark Mussinan gave a blacksmith demonstration, forging a twisted iron handle for a steak flipper from a straight iron rod.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The John P. Parker Historical Society held its 25th Anniversary Celebration as a 501(c)3 corporation on Aug. 15, along with the annual members meeting and the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center. From left to right, Druann Kendrick, Susan Redman-Rengsdorf, Danny Price, Carol Stivers (with scissors), Wanda Taylor-Smith, Peggy Mills Warner and Michael Mussinan(with scissors). https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/web1_IMG_7754.jpegThe John P. Parker Historical Society held its 25th Anniversary Celebration as a 501(c)3 corporation on Aug. 15, along with the annual members meeting and the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center. From left to right, Druann Kendrick, Susan Redman-Rengsdorf, Danny Price, Carol Stivers (with scissors), Wanda Taylor-Smith, Peggy Mills Warner and Michael Mussinan(with scissors). Jim Settles, past John P. Parker Historical Society Board member, was the master of ceremonies for the John P. Parker Historical Society’s 25th anniversary celebration and Phoenix Foundry Display Center ribbon cutting held Aug. 15. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/web1_IMG_7739.jpegJim Settles, past John P. Parker Historical Society Board member, was the master of ceremonies for the John P. Parker Historical Society’s 25th anniversary celebration and Phoenix Foundry Display Center ribbon cutting held Aug. 15. Items on display in the Phoenix Foundry Display Center. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/web1_IMG_7759.jpegItems on display in the Phoenix Foundry Display Center.