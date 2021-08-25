Lady Warriors win Brown County Volleyball Tournament

Four of the five high school varsity volleyball teams of Brown County took to the court at Fayetteville-Perry High School on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the annual Brown County Volleyball Tournament.

It was the Eastern Lady Warriors defeating the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in round one of the tournament to earn a berth in the championship game, while the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays claimed a match victory over the Georgetown Lady G-Men in round one to advance to the championship game.

The Eastern Lady Warriors went on to defeat the Ripley Lady Jays in the championship game to win the tournament.

The Eastern Lady Warriors were the champions of the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held Aug. 21 at Fayetteville-Perry High School. Photo submitted Fayetteville's Anne Murphy goes up for a spike during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held Aug. 21. Fayetteville's Clarissa Leggett goes up for a spike during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21. Eastern's Emily Mullins comes through with a kill during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21. Georgetown's Jenna Bowman delivers a serve during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21. The Ripley Lady Jays celebrated a match win over Georgetown in the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held at Fayetteville Aug. 21. Eastern's Sarah Clark battles at the net during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21. Ripley's Rose Eckler lands a hit for a point during the Brown County Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 21.