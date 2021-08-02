The upcoming 2021 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Quilt Show is happening at the Union Township Library Annex in Ripley, Ohio.

Organizers hope the room will be filled with quilts and vintage clothes. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This show is free to everyone and is handicap accessible with plenty of parking behind the library at 19 Main Street, in Ripley.

The Crazy Quilt from the Victorian Period were usually made from scraps of the ladies dresses: satin’s, velvets and silks. The pattern was jagged, highly irregular and “crazy” looking. These quilts are fancy and colorful. These special quilts were used a bed covering and even used in the parlor.

It was some times called a couch throw or a slumber robe. The Crazy quilts usually included fancy and ornate stitching, such as, herringbone, buttonhole, French knot, and feather stitching. Some were made from ribbons, silk shoe labels, labels from garments, or from men’s neckties. They were also appliqued, embroiled and pieced by hand to hold the quilt together. Some quilts had the family members initials, spiders on spiderwebs and good luck symbols stitched into the quilts.

The Crazy Quilts were often dated and the signature of the maker was provided, which gives documentation for the age of the quilt. The materials did not hold up and are very fragile so many Crazy Quilts are gone. I am hopeful there will be some shown and brought in to this upcoming show.

Please contact Judith Gray 937-392-0245, cell: 321-750-4408 or email: jlgray39@yahoo.com to submit a quilt or for more information.