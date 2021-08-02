Russell G. “Max” Vogel, Jr., age 52 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a manufacturing technician for the Ford Motor Company in Sharonville, Ohio, a 1987 graduate of the Clermont Northeastern High School and the Live Oaks Career Center, member of the NRA and he loved hunting and fishing. Max was born June 2, 1969 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Russell G. Vogel, Sr. of Goshen, Ohio and the late Mary Helen (Perry) Vogel.

Besides his father, Mr. Vogel is survived by his fiancé – Sharon Boehl of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Shelby Vogel of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one step-son – Adam Taylor and wife Ashley of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren – Kellan, Layla and Aleana Taylor; two sisters – Tracy Vogel of Amelia, Ohio and Tammy Riley and husband Beckum of Bethel, Ohio; one brother – Shay Vogel and wife Crystal of Lynchburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

