Harry ‘Shock’ Howard, 68

Harry Allen “Shock” Howard passed away Sunday at his home in Georgetown, Ohio on August 2, 2020 at the age of 68.

He was born March 28, 1952 in Charleston, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Howard and mother Gracie Marie (Bobbie) Waldon; his brothers Jackie Price and Jeffrey Howard and sister Vada Oliver.

One surviving sister is Suzanne Pritchett of Indianapolis, IN.

Harry was married in 1983 to his loving wife Jodie (Wainscott) Howard for 37 years and having their loving children Crystal Wainscott of Loveland and William (Bill) Howard of Georgetown.

He was blessed with five grandchildren; Dylan Young, Skyler Young, Clayton Howard, Callin Howard and Liam Howard as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He will be missed by all who knew him, playing pool and cards with his partner Ron Jennings and Monica who played cards every week, men against the women.

Shock and Jodie enjoyed their lives together with their family and friends.

Shock was cremated by Tufts-Schildmeyer cremations and was taken care of by Heartland Hospice Care. There will be a celebration of life with family and friends.

