James Imwalle, 61

James Paul Imwalle, age 61 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Batavia, Ohio. He was a machinist for Milacron. James was born April 9, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Clarence and Joyce (Oldham) Imwalle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Francis Imwalle.

Mr. Imwalle is survived by his children – Natashia Huneke and husband Corey of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Kris James Imwalle (Katie Scheben) of Independence, Kentucky; two sisters – Marilyn Gregory of Maryland and Theresa Imwalle of Kentucky; life partner – Sherry Imwalle of Batavia, Ohio and one great nephew – Nate Jacobs of Batavia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Bridge Church, 15212 Bodman Road, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Carl Trent will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

