Billy Ray Ritchie, age 50 of Aberdeen, Ohio passed Sunday, July 5, 2020 on the M/V Mary Artie Brannon during his tour of duty on the Ohio River in Tell City, Indiana. He was a chief engineer for Crounse Corporation. Billy was born April 11, 1970 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Patricia (Prince) Anderson of Aberdeen, Ohio and the late James Leroy Anderson. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law – Terry Grande.

In addition to his mother, Billy is survived by two sisters – Cindy Grande and April Ritchie of Aberdeen, Ohio; one brother – Rocky Ritchie (Brittany) of Aberdeen, Ohio; his girlfriend – Eva Hamilton of Maysville, Kentucky; Eva’s two sons – Shannon and Alex Hamilton of Maysville; his dog and best friend – Ebony; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Brown County Animal Shelter 100 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, Ohio 45121 www.bchsohio.org

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

