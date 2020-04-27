John “Bootly” Henry Marshall, Jr., age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired but worked in construction, landscaping and farming for the majority of his life. John was born February 20, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Henery and Eva Louise (Beckley) Marshall. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Sarah Lenoir.

Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife – Linda (Toler) Marshall, whom he married June 5, 1993; one daughter – Miranda Walker (Antonio) of Grayson, Georgia; one grandchild – Amora Walker; two brothers – Charlie Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio and Scottie Marshall (Donna) of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Carolyn Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, family of the heart and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family Friday, May 1, 2020 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. The service will be streamed on Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook live. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

