Elizabeth F. “Betty” Rowlands, age 87 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Betty was retired from the Fayetteville Perry School District in Fayetteville, Ohio where she was the Board of Education Treasurer, a School Bus Driver and a School Board Member. She was a Brown County Senior Fair Board member for 20 years, Brown County Library Association Fiscal Officer from 1998-2014, Perry Township Trustee Treasurer, Advanced EMT for the Fayetteville Fire Department and enjoyed bowling and playing softball.

Ms. Rowlands was born April 9, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Louis E. and Mary E. (Louiso) Hanks. She is survived by one daughter – Shawna Jones of Fayetteville, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio at convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

