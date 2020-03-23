Judy Ann Herrmann, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was self-employed and the former co-owner of the Ripley Builder’s Supply for twenty-three years. Mrs. Herrmann was born April 11, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Clayton and Jewell Lunsford.

Mrs. Herrmann is survived by her husband of forty-seven years – Keith Herrmann; one son – Shawn Herrmann (Lacey) of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren – Anna Marie and Lowell Keith Herrmann; two brothers – Charles Lunsford (Darlene) of Stockbridge, Georgia and Terry Lunsford of Higginsport, Ohio; one half-sister – Carol Herrell of Ripley, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Brenda Strunk of Ripley, Ohio; nephew – Stephen Strunk of Ripley, Ohio as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family (Due to the Covid-19 Virus Pandemic) at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will officiate. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

