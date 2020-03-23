Thomas Vernon Davis, age 95 of Winchester, Ohio died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a carpenter and builder. Mr. Davis was a United States Army World War II veteran and a member of the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394 in Russellville, Ohio. He was born October 11, 1924 in Hillsboro, Kentucky the son of the late Elias Preston and Lyda (Todd) Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of nearly sixty- five years – Marie Alice (Planck) Davis in 2014 whom he married August 22, 1949, four brothers and seven sisters.

Mr. Davis is survived by four children – Jerel Thomas Davis of Winchester, Ohio, Karen Marie McClellan and husband Danny of Sardinia, Ohio, Jennifer Lynn Roberts and husband David of New Richmond, Ohio and Janalee Orr and husband Colin of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Jeremy Lee Davis, Celia Marie Griffin and husband Todd, Carol Ann Evans and husband Josh, Jared Quentin Davis, Lance Edward Davis and wife Kara, Alexandra Hope Davis and fiancé Brandon Belcher, Chad Russell Reedy, Amber Nicole Miller and husband Zach, Winston Calvert Wahl, Dana Lynn Wahl, Casey Jane Rigdon and fiancé Nick Hoover, Madison Leigh Rigdon and fiancé Blake Doss and Blake James Rigdon; seven step grandchildren – Heather Koch and husband Joel, Courtney Cole and husband Charles, Nathan McClellan and wife Kat, Kadynce Jordan Roberts, Kamryn Jade Roberts, Morgan Elaine Orr and Nicholas Evan Orr and wife Shelby; twenty-five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

(Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic) Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio with Military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394.

