Evelyn Green, 88

Evelyn M Green age 88 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 3, 1931 in Webster, SD, the daughter of the late August and Mildred (Spiering) Kriech. She was a librarian, a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church and a member of the Friends of the Russellville Library.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Melvin Green in 2010 and brother, Vernon Kriech.

She is survived by 2 sons, Larry Green and wife Donna of Amana, Iowa, Doug Green and wife Lynn of Russellville, 3 daughters, Kathy Rodenberg and Ken Parrett of Batavia, Vicky Wagner and husband Warren of Winchester, Kim White and husband Mark of Georgetown, several nieces and nephews and 1 special niece, Judy Rishling and husband Will, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren St, Georgetown, OH 45121 or to the Friends of the Russellville Library.

Friends and Families may sign Evelyn’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.