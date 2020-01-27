By Ashley McCarty

Champion Media

Undeterred by the wintry chill of January, a few people from the community rallied together in front of the Union Township Public Library in Ripley, on Monday Jan. 20 to support Virginia and the Second Amendment.

“The people who protect our freedoms have to endure a lot worse, this is the least we can do,” said Jim “Haystack” Haley of the weather. Haley is a resident of Ripley, and sat steadfastly with his firearm propped in his lap against the concrete barrier.

Haley said that little by little, citizens are going to lose their Second Amendment rights, and that is why he was present in support.

“If they lose it in Virginia, the next one, the next one, the next one, and it’ll just be a ripple effect. So we got to stand for our legal right to own and bear firearms,” said Haley. It’s the start of socialism, he said.

“That’s what Stalin did. Take the guns, take the guns, that’s how they started, by taking people’s guns,” said Haley.

David Klump, a lifelong resident of Ripley who was present to show his support, concurred with Haley. Klump said he was there to support Virginia and everywhere else he said they’re trying to take firearms.

“It’ll just be a ripple effect. If it happens in Virginia, it’ll happen all over,” said Klump.

Also present was Lisa Grierson, who came from Aberdeen to show her support.

“Ripley is my home away from home, and I concur with everything they’ve said. I feel like it’s our right to stand up for our Second Amendment, and support our friends and buddies in Virginia,” she said.

The Ripley Police Department were not far behind the people who began to gather. Corporal Michael Metzger said as police officers, they support any rights and freedoms that are guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

Metzger explained that they were there to show presence and ensure the safety of the peoples involved, though the police were not taking a particular stand for or against anything.

People in their vehicles showed support as they drove by the gathering, honking or giving thumbs up to support the efforts of the people posted on the corner of Second Street and Main, displaying their firearms openly.

Police estimate 25,000 attended a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday to support the Second Amendment.