Charles F. Goolsby age 90 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was the owner of Goolsby Insurance in Milford, Ohio, a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Batavia, Ohio and a United States Korean War Army veteran. Charles was born November 8, 1929 in Huntington, West Virginia the son of the late Charles W. and Ella (McCoy) Goolsby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife – Mary Alice (Fields) Goolsby; one step-son – Charles F. Greene and two brothers – Layman and Herman Goolsby.

Mr. Goolsby is survived by his wife – Juanita R. (Lowe) Goolsby; children – Richard Goolsby and wife Cheryl of Loveland, Ohio and Vicki Stephens and husband Doyle of Pleasant Plain, Ohio; step-children – Michael Greene and wife Brenda of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Steven Greene and wife Lisa of Batavia, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Victory Baptist Church, 4577 State Route 276, Batavia, Ohio 45103. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services provided by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Baptist Church Missions Fund, 4577 State Route 276, Batavia, Ohio 45103.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com