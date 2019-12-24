Charles W. Crawford age 81 of Ripley, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, KY. He was born April 22, 1938 in Jonesville, VA, the son of the late Charlie and Ressie M. (Wilder) Crawford. He retired from General Motors.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother, Ray Crawford.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet Crawford of Ripley, 2 sons; Chuck Crawford of AZ, Tim Crawford of Russellville, 3 daughters; Jacinda Mullen of AZ, Teresa (George) Crutchfield of FL, Tangi Crawford of CA, 5 brothers; Kenneth (Kim) Crawford of Cincinnati, Robert (Debbie) Crawford of Russellville, Bobby (Doreen) Crawford of Brookville, FL, Donnie Crawford of Wilmington, Richard (Charlene) Crawford of Russellville, 5 sisters; Mayme Jo (Lance) Henslee of West Chester, Patricia Carter of Lebanon, Linda (Mike) Morgeson of Amelia, Glenda Marnaci of Norwood, Brenda (Doug) Seaman of Newtown, 2 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a private memorial service at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Friends and Families may sign Charles’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.