Virginia Matthews of Cincinnati, OH formerly of Sardinia, OH passed away at the Angels Care Family Home on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born September 18, 1919 to the late Frank and Mary Helbling.

Virginia is survived by her loving son Lynn (Susan) Matthews of Cincinnati, OH; her caring grandchildren Lydia Betuker of Durham, NC, Gregory (Dominika) Matthews of Anchorage, AK, and Andrew (Jessica) Matthews of Charleston, SC; her adoring great grandchildren Blaise Betuker of Durham, NC, and Maxwell Matthews of Anchorage, AK; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Matthews, and siblings Ann Seigel, Frank Helbling, Regina Schmidt, and Jane Howland.

Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish located at 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255, on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 10:00 am, family and friends will be received beginning at 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be at Sardinia Cemetery, where a grave side service will be held at 3:00 pm.

Donations may be directed to Charity of your Choice.

Beam Fender Funeral Home is caring for the family.