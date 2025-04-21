Harold E. Arthur, a month shy of 90, stepped into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 6, 2025 with family by his side at Villa Georgetown under Maysville Hospice of Hope care.

This bubble blowing bubble gum champion was called into ministry and spent 50+ years preaching about God’s love and mercy for us. He served several congregations with his most recent being Pleasant Grove Church. Harold enjoyed singing in quartets, meeting new friends, substitute teaching, junk store diving and to be on the go. He never met a stranger. Once he had you in the classroom, he felt that you were his student. He truly enjoyed interacting with and making kids happy, especially enjoyed giving the younger ones stuffed animals. He also dearly loved the family football Turkey Bowls. He was a generous and kind man who loved anything Kentucky.

Harold was born May 7, 1935 at home in Wheelersburg, Egbert Stop, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Sudie Bays Arthur. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hart Arthur, two brothers Howard Arthur, Vernon Arthur; three sisters Patti Thomas, Janice Brown, Hellen Duncan, three brothers-in-law William Duncan, Harvey Brown, Robert Thomas; three sisters-in-law Elsie Arthur, Marge Arthur, Crystal Allen.

He is survived by two sons Tom (Evelyn), Howard (Suzanne), four grandchildren Jessica (Rodney), Jacob (Beth), Kathleen (Zach), Lillian (Zach) and four great grandchildren Eleanor, Edward, Ernest, Wylie, three step-grandchildren Matthew (Kassidy), Brittany (Jess), Lauren (Luke) six step-great grandchildren Maylee, Jonah, Landon, Philip, Charles, Theo. He is also survived by one sister-in-law Candace Simmons and one brother-in-law John Allen as well as his special friend and caregiver Shirley Mullikin.

Harold donated his body to the University of Cincinnati Science Research program.

Thanks to Villa Georgetown for their care and a special thanks to Maysville Hospice of Hope and Shirley for standing by and taking such wonderful care of him. And thanks to Meeker Funeral Home.

Pleasant Grove Church, Springfield, Ohio will have Harold’s Celebration of Life on April 26 th at 11:00AM with a friends and family gathering one hour preceding the Celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to Maysville Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY 41056 or Pleasant Grove Church 5076 N. River Rd, Springfield, Ohio, 45502.