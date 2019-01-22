James “Bobby” Robert McKibben, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 19, 2019 peacefully at his residence. He worked at the O’gara-Hess and Eisenhardt Armoring Company as a welder and metal fabricator where he retired as a supervisor after 38 years of service a United States Army veteran, attended the Georgetown Church of Christ and loved working on his farm. Bobby was born October 12, 1936 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence “Dutch” McKibben and Dollie (Green) Carter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters and his partner, Jake Dog.

Mr. McKibben is survived by his loving wife of 56 years – Barbara “Sue” (Becraft) McKibben; one son and “Best Buddie”– Chad McKibben and wife Lyndsey of Georgetown, Ohio; two special grandchildren – Josie and Jase McKibben; one brother – Charles Ray Stevenson and wife Anne of Dayton, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his ball playing dog – Wendy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with veteran services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-851 7 or at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org

