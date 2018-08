Brian Alex Faught II was promoted to Corporal in The United States Marine Corps on August 10, 2018. Corporal Faught is currently serving in Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774, specializing as a mechanic on the V-22 Osprey Transport. The squadron is based at Naval Station Norfolk Virginia under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 49 and the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.

