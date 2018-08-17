Sounds of Summer concert in Ripley

By Sonja Cropper

Ripley Library

Please join us on Tuesday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ripley Library Annex for the August “Sounds of Summer” concert. The Annex is located right next door to the main library in downtown Ripley. The Ripley Library is located at the corner of US 52 and Main Street.

The featured performer for the August “Sounds of Summer” concert series will be Josh Strange. Josh brings “Jazz to the River” for the first 15-20 minutes and then will join the rest of the musicians for the jam. Musicians are always welcome to be part of the jam.

Josh Strange is a jazz vibraphonist based in Cincinnati. Having attended the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he has performed in venues all over the Midwest and New York City and is an active composer, educator, and performer. Josh performed at one of the Ripley River Jams in 2017 and was a huge hit.

What is a vibraphone? The vibraphone is a musical instrument in the struck idiophone subfamily of the percussion family. It consists of tuned metal bars and is usually played by holding two or four soft mallets and striking the bars. The vibraphone resembles the xylophone, marimba, and glockenspiel. The vibraphone also has a sustain pedal similar to that on a piano. With the pedal up, the bars are all damped and produce a shortened sound. With the pedal down, they sound for several seconds.

This is a free event in the Ripley Library Annex and everyone is welcome to attend. The Ripley Library can be reached at 937-392-4871 or Facebook www.Facebook.com/Ripleyohiolibrary