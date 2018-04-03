Brown County Rural Water presents eagle pictures to Senator Portman

Brown County Rural Water Association (BCRWA) Board President Lowell Allen presenting two framed eagle pictures to Senator Rob Portman.

The pictures were taken recently at BCRWA nest site by ODNR Volunteer Cecil Black. Lowell is Vice President of Ohio Rural Water Association (ORWA) and member of their Legislative Committee. Who along with members from all states attend the annual National Rural Water Association (NRWA) Rally in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the rally is to meet with other state members to discuss issues and concerns. Each state board visit their elected congressional members to highlight rural America needs for water and sewage. Over 90% of America’s water and sewer customers are served by systems with less than 10,000 connections. BCRWA new eaglets were hatched early March of this year.