Norma Orme Gibbons, 86, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center. Mrs. Gibbons was born May 23, 1938, in Mason County to the late Lemuel and Mae Dean Jefferson Orme. She was a retired employee of Hewett Soap Company, a subsidiary of Proctor and Gamble. She enjoyed camping, garage sales and was an avid gardener but mostly she liked spending time with family.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Jim Reed) Sexton of Dayon, Ohio and Judy (Winston) Hook of Maysville and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lester Gibbons; a daughter, Pamela Sexton; a granddaughter, Christina Sexton; and sisters, Bessie Crum and Cordella Lawson.

Funeral Services for Norma Gibbons will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Brell & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Bob Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.brellandson.com