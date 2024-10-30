Robert J. Jenkins, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Jenkins was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church. He was born January 10, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Ira Jenkins and Edna (McDanial) Jenkins Spencer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years – Marcella (King) Jenkins in 2008. They were married June 15, 1962.

Robert is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

