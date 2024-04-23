Ray Kiskaden was born in Higginsport, Ohio on May 21, 1931, and passed away on April 15, 2024, at the age of 92. Ray was the son of the late Millard “John” and Mildred (nee Spires) Kiskaden.

Ray was a resident of Russellville, Ohio and was a retired Warrant Officer in the US Army, where he served for 38 years.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (nee McGuire) Kiskaden in 2007.

Ray is survived by his children, Larry (Anne) Kiskaden, Deborah (late Robert) Vaughn and Krista Kiskaden. 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren and sisters, Shirley McCoy and Wanda Doyle.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

An enurnment will be held at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel with full military honors. www.ecnurre.com