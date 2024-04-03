George Edward Powell, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away in Montgomery, Ohio on Saturday, March 30, 2024, he was 77 years old. George was born to the late George Elmer and Wanda (nee King) Powell in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on March 10, 1947.

George is survived by his loving daughter Jessie B. (Scott Merriman) Powell of Montgomery, Alabama, and his cherished grandchildren Kaylee Gregory, Caroline Merriman, and Sam Merriman, along with his special friends Fred and Susie Hansen, Craig Fuller, Steve Cox, Steve Casto, and Grace Miller.

In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by his daughter Amelia S. Powell, and brother Jay Powell.

George was the founding member of Pure Prairie League, the Ohio Country Rock Group know for the song Amie.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 6:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends are welcome to come visit beginning at 4:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11:30 am at Mt. Orab Cemetery.