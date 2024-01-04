A crowd gathered at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley on Dec. 16 for the annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony. Photo by Wade Linville

Serving as the master of ceremonies for Wreath’s Across America Day at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley and helping to coordinate the event was Vickie Carrington, of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath for the U.S. Space Force was Thomas Zachman, retired attorney and judge, former special agent in the Office of Special Investigations of the USAF, and First Lieutenant in the JAG Corps. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath for the U.S. Airforce was U.S. Airforce veteran, Rhonda Freidhoff. Photo by Wade Linville

Major General Gordon Ellis (U.S. Army, retired) was the guest speaker for the annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Dec. 16. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath for the U.S. Marine Corps was local U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eddie Brierly. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath in memory of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Coast Guard was U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Doug Jones. Photo by Wade Linville

Placing the wreath for the U.S. Army was Alvin Wallace, former Specialist E4 in the U.S. Army. Photo by Wade Linville

Millions of Americans gathered at more than 4,200 locations across the country that served as participating locations for the annual Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies on Dec. 16, and among those participating sites was Ripley’s historic Maplewood Cemetery.

Coordinated and led by the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, veterans’ wreaths were placed at the base of the Soldiers’ Monument at Maplewood Cemetery to honor the service men and women who are laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the mission to remember, honor, and teach; ensuring that the memory of United States Military veterans who served their country endures.

Once again serving as the master of ceremonies for the event and helping to coordinate National Wreaths Across America Day in Ripley was Vickie Carrington, of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a society made possible by those that came before us. Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout the nation, are men and women who gave their lives, or a portion of their lives, so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” said Carrington. “The United States of America was founded on the ideals of liberty, justice, and equality; and our nation stands as a beacon of liberty and freedom to the world.”

“The cost of freedom is immense. Every generation before us has paid a price for that freedom,” she said.

“Today, we, as a nation, show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who have served or are still serving and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” she said.

Also speaking during the Dec. 16 Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley was Betty Campbell of the Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Today, we are not here to decorate graves. These live, balsam fir veterans’ wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf,” said Campbell.

The guest speaker for Wreaths Across America Day in Ripley was Major General Gordon Ellis. Ellis is a highly decorated officer who served in the United States Army for more than 40 years.

He assumed duties as the commanding general of the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard in January of 2018. He previously served as the deputy commanding general of the 38th Infantry Division.

Ellis’ military service includes the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2011 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008. He served as the Dual Status Commander for the 2016 Republican National Convention. In 2004-05, he served in Kosovo as the commander for the First Battalion, 148th Infantry.

Ellis is retired from his military service and currently serves as the Brown County Sheriff.

“I’m honored, and blessed, and privileged. Throughout most of my life, I’ve had the opportunity to spend it with honorable people – honorable people who serve in the military, honorable people who serve in law enforcement,” said Ellis.

Not only did Ellis acknowledge those in the U.S. Military who have served or currently serve overseas, but also those Americans who serve their country within U.S. borders.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be overseas, it can be right here,” Ellis said of service to the country, crediting local members of law enforcement and emergency service workers for their efforts.

“To serve is to be blessed, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to serve and to be around those who do serve,” said Ellis.

Presenting the colors for this year’s Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley were cadets of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Marine Corps JROTC Program. Also taking part in the ceremony were members of American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 of Kentucky, local singer Harriett Groh, Jackie Hanson (State Chaplain of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, and the wreath layers.

Major General Ellis placed the wreath in honor of the 80,000 plus United States service men and women from all branches of the service whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action.

“We salute the men and women who are working tirelessly to identify the remains of those who have been lost to their country and family for so long. We remember,” said Carrington.

The Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.