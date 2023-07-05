Rodney Ethan Spiller, born August 21st, 1972 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas Raymond “Ray” Spiller and Vicki J. (Blackburn) Spiller. In addition to his parents, those who mourn his loss are many and include: sisters, Linda (Rick) Brune, Christy (Phil, IV) Ochs, and Jennifer Hodge; nieces and nephews, Austin (Ashley) Brune, Lauren Brune, Christian Brune, Casey Ochs, Phil Ochs V, Samuel (Mariah) Hodge, Emma Hodge, and Anna Hodge.

Rodney Ethan Spiller was an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life. He was a kind soul, a good man. Rodney loved his family, friends and neighbors (and his cat, Moonie) more than he expressed and was fiercely protective of them. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need; he was effortlessly generous. He truly cared more for others than he did about himself and was as kind to the janitor as he was to his boss. Rodney was light-hearted in his nature and deeply spiritual in his thoughts. He pursued truth and knowledge. He loathed drama. He strove for simplicity.

In September of 2021, Rodney was diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer and was often overwhelmed by the love, support and care he was shown during his battle. He handled his disease with grace, dignity and a rare fortitude. In the face of the disease’s advances, Rodney often said “I am so blessed.” He passed from this place and went home on the morning of Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Rodney lived most of his life in Reading, Ohio. His adult years were spent in a warm, caring neighborhood just streets away from his childhood home. His recent home renovation reflected his calm, simple character, and he enjoyed sharing his home with others. His backyard feeders fed half of the bird population in Northern Cincinnati and he loved to garden. He liked all things healthy and natural, and his soul was nourished by time spent in the woods. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, yet cared deeply for wildlife and the environment—and loved to explain this paradox if asked. Rodney thrived when people and his passions met. Getting to show others how to hunt, fish, and camp brought him immense joy. He loved playing in the creek behind his home as child and enjoyed wrestling and playing soccer in his youth. He loved watching soccer always! He took special pride and refuge at his farm in Ripley, Ohio.

Rodney was baptized one week before his passing at an event planned and performed by some of his closest friends. If you were lucky enough to have been present, you know there are no words to describe the beauty of that evening.

The Spiller Family would like to extend a special thank you to Rodney’s friends for the fierce love they showed him throughout his life. You are his brothers and he loved you dearly.

Rodney always said “Worrying is like praying for what you don’t want.” His affirmative answer was often “Hell, yeah!” He would not want us to be sad. He is home now, surrounded by splendor. When he needs, he rests in the arms of the Father, but he is probably playing hide and seek with the largest bucks imaginable as you are reading this.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 6th at the funeral home with Pastor Shane Hardin as celebrant.

Memorial contributions in Rodney’s honor are suggested to Matthew 25: Ministries through their website, https://m25m.org/?form=donateonline