Lawrence Edward Taylor, age 84, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Clermont Mercy Hospital.

He was born May 22, 1938 in Springfield, OH, son of the late Marshall P. and Cathryn Taylor.

He was a former member, Elder and Trustee of the Sardinia Presbyterian Church. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and hunting.

Surviving are three children, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Taylor, Suzanne Taylor and Matthew Scot Taylor; seven grandchildren, Heather, Danny, Josh, Jake, Logan, Shania, and Alyssa; seven great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Shelby, Ellie Mae, Paisley, Jillian, Noah & Richie; three half brothers, Winson Pistole, Jimmy Pistole and David Pistole.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death his adoptive parents, Vernon “Mose” and Alice Wallace, his wife, Carolyn Ann Taylor, son, Danny Taylor and a half sister, Sharon.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, May 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Obermeyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery where the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio Friday, May 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.