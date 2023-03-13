Record season ends at district tourney for Bronco girls bowlers

For the Western Brown High School girls bowling team, one tournament did not a season make – even when that tourney was the always-important district competition.

Western Brown finished 16th in the 24-team OHSAA Girls Division I District Bowling Tournament March 3 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek. The Broncos started strong with an 844 total in the first game, but fell off in Game 2 with a 759 before bouncing back a bit with a 785 in the final game. But the team couldn’t do enough in the Baker matches to make a run for a top-five state qualifying spot.

“Not what we were hoping for,” Broncos coach William Huddleston said.

Still, this was the best season ever for the program, Huddleston said, with a lot to celebrate from the 2022-23 season.

“These girls did everything I asked this season, smashing about every record we had,” he said. “They did so much this season. I can’t wait to see what they are capable of for next season.”

While Huddleston had higher hopes for districts, there were bright spots, too.

Lily Holder led the way for the Broncos, despite struggling in a first game that saw the Broncos in fifth place. The sophomore followed a 155 in Game 1 with a 204 and then a 209 to finish in a tie for 21st at 568, a new school record, Huddleston said.

Fellow sophomore Brianna Iaroli also finished in the top 50, tying for 47th at 518 (198-140-180). Also bowling three games for the Broncos were senior Janie Davis (tie for 52nd, 194-159-161—514) and freshman Kendal Fightmaster (T-111, 141-129-121—391).

“Also helping with a new tournament record for the team was Brianna Iaroli bowling a 518 and Janie Davis bowling a 514 series, which also are the fourth- and fifth-highest series for Western Brown girls bowlers over our six seasons,” Huddleston said.

On the boys side for Western Brown, senior Nathan Fisher tied for 46th with a 585 (197-222-166) and senior Dane Tomlin tied for 63rd at 569 (205-204-160).