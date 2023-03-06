Western Brown High School varsity wrestlers finished as the runner-up on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Southwest District Division II Boys Individual Wrestling Sectional Tournament at Western Brown.

The Broncos were led by 132-pound senior Corbyn Cunningham and 165-pound junior Ashton Swearingen, who both finished as sectional champions.

Other Broncos finishing in the top four and qualifying for the district tournament in Wilmington to be held on Friday were: In 3rd place, 113-pound Justin Moore (Jr), 138-pound Aiden Kyle (Sr.), and 175-pound Colton Rogers (Sr); In 4th place and also qualifying for district, 150-pound Brayden Day (Sr.) and 190-pound Izaiah Snow (So.); In 5th place and to serve as district alternates, 144-pound Camdyn Cunningham (So.) and 157-pound Tye Spaulding (Fr.).