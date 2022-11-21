Whipping wintry wind whirls through hair and the delicate fur lining of hoods. A thick line of puffy coats stands on both sides of the road, fabric brushing against one another as people attempt to secure a decent sight. Rosy-cheeked children are ushered forward as a faint, cheery tune begins to dance in ears. Magnificent floats of holiday passion approach the crowd. String lights and round eyes twinkle at one another like morning snowflakes. Small hands wave and grins spread as each float passes by. The holiday season in Mt. Orab begins with its extravagant Christmas Parade, this year marking the 15th one.

Christmas is a vastly celebrated holiday that many look forward to. Some begin putting up Christmas decorations as soon as November hits. The previous mayor of Mt. Orab, Mayor Bruce Lunsford, had decided to celebrate Christmas together as a village with a parade. The idea was put into action 15 years ago with a Christmas committee consisting of ten members. For the first five years, the parade was held during the daytime. The committee later convinced Mayor Lunsford to switch it to an evening parade, allowing some of the décor, like lights, to be more effective. The parade typically lasts anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour.

Every year the committee meticulously plans then builds ten floats sponsored by local businesses.

“We have some great sponsors, here in the village in the surrounding areas. And without them, you know, we couldn’t do this without them.” Missy Schneider, a member of the Christmas Committee and Treasurer, appreciated.

Some of the sponsors include Mount Orab Ford, Bobcats, Superior Credit, Butter Bee’s, all the local banks, and many more. Floats are worked on for the entirety of the year, with much of the work being done in September. Decorations and special effects are maximized to their fullest potential, including fireworks and music. Around 40 costumes are needed to be filled for roles in the floats. The Christmas Parade is a passion project in the Village of Mt. Orab achieved by dedicated time, effort, and energy well-spent to celebrate the upcoming cheery occasion.

“Our street department is a huge, huge help to us because our guys go above and beyond what we need.” Schneider remarked.

Mt. Orab Police Chief Jason Hahn has extra police officers brought in to help monitor the crowd of people. The parade must be set up the morning before it begins, so all necessary roads are blocked off. The police department, fire department, village employees, and Christmas Committee all pitch in wholeheartedly to continue the Christmas Parade every year.

This is the first year that the Christmas Parade will be done without Mayor Lunsford. His passion for the project was evident through the amount of coordination, building, and organization he did every year for the parade. Dear, fond memories are kept within the hearts and minds of many, especially those who worked closely beside him during the Christmas Parade.

“So, it’s been a huge void for us this year. It’ll be a huge void for us that day as well. So, I mean, we’ve just had lots of memories. Yeah. Lots of good memories.” Schneider warmly reminisced.

Come see the enchanting parade on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. If the weather is unfavorable, the parade will be rescheduled for November 27 at 6 p.m. The parade will line up at 4:00 p.m. at the Western Brown High School rear parking lot. All entries will enter on Campus Boulevard to the rear of the high school to line up for the parade. The parade will make its way east off Bronco Boulevard and head to the center of the Village. Then the parade will turn south onto South High Street and conclude at Smith Avenue. Western Brown Middle School, Wild Boar Garage, and the Dollar Store have all offered their lots for parking to watch the parade from West Main Street. This year, there will be three high school marching bands, several floats, and equestrian entries dazzling with Christmas lights. The Mt. Orab Christmas Parade is the biggest, most exciting event in the village during the year. It never fails to warm and thrill the hearts of children and adults alike.

Registration forms are available by calling the Mt. Orab Village Office at 937-444-2281 or by visiting their website at www.mtoraboh.us.