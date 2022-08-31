Brayden Boone placed 69th overall in the Felicity Early Bird Run on Wednesday, August 24. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Mekhi Carsby finished 44th in the Felicity Early Bird Run on Wednesday, August 24. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Izayah Goins took 27th overall in the Felicity Early Bird Run on Wednesday, August 24. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Anna Castle placed 23rd in the Felicity Early Bird Run on Wednesday, August 24. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Ripley’s Clay Fossitt finished 22nd overall in the Felicity Early Bird Run on Wednesday, August 24. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Cross Country

Ripley runners competed at two meets, one of which the Blue Jays hosted.

The teams began their season at the Felicity Early Bird Run on August 24. In the girls’ race, Anna Castle placed 23rd overall in 27:17.8.

The girls’ junior high team saw Alyssa Fisher finish seventh in 14:54.7. Abi Taylor placed 37th in 19:35.8.

The boys team finished seventh in the team standings with 156 points. West Clermont won the team title with 64.

Alex Applegate paced the Ripley boys with a 20th-place finish in 21:18.7. Clay Fossitt finished 22nd in 21:31.1. Izayah Goins placed 27th in 22:02.2.

The junior high boys team placed seventh in the team standings at Felicity. Jevin Hopkins led the team with a 10th-place finish in 13:13.1. Will Dragoo placed 15th in 13:37.8.

Three days later, Ripley runners competed in the Ripley Invitational.

Applegate paced the boys with a 25th-place finish in 20:21. Goins took 36th overall in 21:09 with Fossitt 47th in 21:57.

Dragoo led the junior high team with a 14th-place finish in 12:22. Hopkins took 16th in 12:23.

Castle placed 31st for the Lady Jays in the varsity race, finishing in 25:47.

Fisher took fifth in the junior high run with a time of 13:47. Taylor placed 65th in 20:13.

Golf

The Ripley golf team competed in a trio of matches at Hilltop Golf Course last week. The team fell to Lynchburg and Manchester on August 22, 186 to 187 to 200.

One day later, Ripley dropped a match to Whiteoak 168-178. Landon Jodrey and Clay Phillips both shot a one-over par 36 for the Jays to earn co-medalist honors. Logan Madison carded a 45 for Ripley. Jersey Fulton shot a 61 and Colton Clevenger finished with a 65.

The Blue Jays (186 strokes) then fell to West Union (172) and Eastern (176) on August 25 to close out the week.

Phillips shared medalist honors with Eastern’s Marcus Lynch after both golfers shot a three-over 38. Landon Jodrey carded a 43 for the Blue Jays and Madison shot a 47. Grant Jodrey finished with a 59.

Soccer

Both Ripley soccer teams finished last week 1-1, taking down St. Patrick’s (KY) and falling to Lynchburg.

The boys’ team defeated St. Patrick 4-3 on August 22. Owen Kirk tallied three goals in the contest. Colton Brierly had one for the Blue Jays. Collin Pollit made 13 saves in the contest for the visitors.

Ripley then dropped a 14-1 decision to Lynchburg two days later. Pollitt had 12 saves in that contest. Kameron Madison had two. Carson Fulton scored the Blue Jays’ lone goal.

The girls team defeated St. Patrick 7-1 behind four goals and three assists from Grace Taylor. Harmony Fowler tallied two goals and two assists. Jersey Fulton finished with one goal and one assist. Callie Fultz made five saves in the contest for Ripley.

The Lady Jays fell to Lynchburg 17-0 on August 24. Fultz made 28 saves in that contest.

Volleyball

The Lady Jays split a pair of non-conference games last week and currently sit 2-2 on the season.

The team started the week with a three-set (28-26, 25-23, 25-18) loss to Hillsboro Christian Academy on Tuesday, August 23.

Olivia Hutchison led the team with nine kills in that contest. She also had an ace and a pair of blocks.

Ripley as a team recorded 11 aces. Raquel Hackney had four with Allye Rosselot, Kendra Padgett and Callie Fultz totaling two each.

Hackney totaled two blocks. Rosselot and Padgett had one block each. Harlie Polley led the team with nine digs. Padgett’s 12 assists led Ripley.

The Lady Jays closed out the week with a win over Mason County (KY) in four sets: 25-16, 25-22, 27-29, 25-12. They are scheduled to visit Peebles on September 1.