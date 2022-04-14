Frank Edmisten, 80, of Winchester, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 1, 1941 in Scioto County, OH to the late Samuel L and Mary K. (Rideout) Edmisten. He was a farmer and a US Army veteran. He was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ, Russellville Masonic Lodge #166 and the Order of Eastern Star #461.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his infant sister Roberta Edmisten.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Edmisten of Winchester; children, Eric Edmisten and wife Leigh of Tallmadge, OH and Dan Edmisten and wife Cheryl of Winchester; brothers, Steve Edmisten of Winchester, Samuel K Edmisten and wife Jill of Sardinia; brother-in-law, Chet Berry of Erlanger, KY; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. There will be Masonic services at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley or the American Cancer Society.

