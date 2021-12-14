Rodney Dale Rickey, age 54 of Russellville, Ohio died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Rickey was a truck driver for the Brown County Asphalt Company. He was a former Mayor of Russellville, Ohio, an avid hunter, outdoorsman and loved being with his family and friends. Rodney was born February 3, 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Marion and Carrie Elizabeth (Cummins) Rickey, Jr.. He was also preceded in death by one brother – Dennis Rickey.

Rodney is survived by his wife – Aimee Garrett; two daughters – Amber Moler and husband Travis of Georgetown, Ohio and Autumn Meeker and husband Andrew of Russellville, Ohio; three grandchildren – McKinze Moler, Mason Moler and Axel Meeker; two brothers – Doug Rickey and wife Joyce and Rob Rickey and wife Tammy all of Russellville, Ohio and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. The Rickey family has requested that facial coverings or masks be required for all in attendance.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com