Clyde ‘Chip’ Kennard, 55

Clyde Robert “Chip” Kennard, Jr. age 55 of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was a former employee of Browning Manufacturing. Chip was born October 9, 1964 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Clyde R. “Sonny” Kennard, Sr. and the late Nancy Jane (Vaughn) Kennard.

Chip is survived by two sons – Maxwell Kennard of Bethel, Ohio and Shawn Kennard of Maysville, Kentucky; two sisters – Debi Sizemore of Ripley, Ohio and Lynnette McGuckin and husband Mike of Columbus, Ohio; two nephews – David Kennard and Robert McGuckin; one great nephew – Branson Kennard; one great niece – Brooklyn Kennard and aunts and uncles.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family (Due to the Covid-19 Virus Pandemic) Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. The services will be streamed live on Cahall Funeral Homes Facebook page. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.