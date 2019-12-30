Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area (OHCHA) held the ninth annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, located at 1 Capitol Square.

The luncheon’s focus was on Appalachian people, businesses and organizations that have done remarkable work to the benefit of their communities.

The honorees each presented a “3-Minute Success Stories” about how and why Appalachia’s heritage figures into their success.

John Rankin House in Ripley in Brown County was well represented by Betty Campbell, resident of Ripley and director of Rankin House.

At noon, Tom O’Grady of OHCHA and Senator Tim Schaffer gave a welcoming presentation followed by the announcement of this year’s Sam Jones Model Citizenship Award recipients Gay & Bruce Dalzell

Bob Loversidge and Tom Matheny the architects who led the restoration efforts for the Ohio Statehouse of Schooley Caldwell Associates, gave a tour of the Statehouse at 10:30 a.m.

“By holding the event at the statehouse,” said O’Grady, “we demonstrate to our political leadership the level of effort being made as well as the need for greater support for Appalachians.”

Closing remarks were made by John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, and Joyce Barrett, executive director of Heritage Ohio.

Regarding the purpose of the luncheon, Joyce Barrett of Heritage Ohio said, “The spotlight is on honoring the spirit of Appalachian people. These people, businesses, and organizations were selected for their contributions to the Appalachia region.”

The Appalachia Heritage Luncheon is sponsored by AEP Ohio.

About Heritage Ohio:

As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of local tourism. Learn more by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

About Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area:

The goal of Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area is to promote heritage activities throughout Ohio’s Appalachia region. They also provide networking opportunities for individuals, organizations, and communities interested in the preservation and sustainable development of the historical, cultural, recreational, and economic resources of the region. Learn more by visiting www.ohiohillcountry.org.