Mary Francis (Pfaehler) Young, 91, of Jamestown, OH, formerly of Milford, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at the St. Catherine Manor in Washington Courthouse, OH. She was born October 31, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Charles and Marie (Geismann) Pfaehler. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

Grandma lived a long, blessed life. Her love for her family was evident in all that she did. From birthdays, holidays and especially Christmas, she made every event special. She loved everyone she ever met. It wasn’t uncommon for her to invite new people to family gatherings. She hated the thought of anyone spending significant holidays alone, particularly Christmas.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James C. Young Sr. in 2008 and 10 siblings.

She is survived by her sons, JC (Paula) Young Jr. of Amelia, David C. (Terrie) Young Sr. of Otway; daughters, Cheryl (Bill) Davis of Maineville, OH, Karyn (Daniel) Feldkamp of Lebanon, OH, Angela (Kevin) Francisco of Jamestown, OH; brother, Henry (Barb) Pfaehler of Batavia; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com