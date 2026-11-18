Roberta Louise “Bobbi” Platt, 89, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 15, 2026 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born May 5, 1937 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Louis and Louise Marie (Payne) Grant. Bobbi was a dedicated homemaker and lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio. She also contributed to the community as a member of the Ripley Life Squad for over 40 years, a 50 year member of the Ripley Women’s Club and a Girl Scout leader for many years. Besides her parents, Bobbi was preceded in death by two sisters – Patricia Elizabeth Crews and Lawanda Sue Grant and one brother – Clarence “Chief” Grant.

Mrs. Platt is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years – Richard Platt; her four children – Tim Platt (Deborah) of Maysville, Kentucky, Gerald Platt (Dawn) of Ripley, Ohio, Venita Platt of Ripley, Ohio and Roland Platt of Reading, Ohio; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters – Betty Steward and Sondra Grant of both of Ripley, Ohio and two brothers – Ray Grant of Cleveland, Tennessee and Michael Grant of Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Jerald Alford will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com