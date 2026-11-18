Brenda Sue Dunkel, age 74, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Monday, November 9, 2026 at her residence. She was born February 12, 1952 in Owensboro, Kentucky the daughter of the late Estil and Ettie (Forbes) Davis. Brenda will be remembered as a woman who found joy in the simple pleasures of life and in the people and routines that meant the most to her. She retired from Shelf Stable Foods and was a member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church. At home, she was known as a meticulous homemaker who took pride in caring for her household and creating a place of comfort. She was especially passionate about her two dogs and loved spending time with her family, with a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. Brenda also had a spirited and fun-loving side. Bingo was everything to her, and she also enjoyed playing the lottery. She liked to go fishing, enjoyed visiting the beach, and took pleasure in collectibles. Brenda’s life was marked by devotion to home, enjoyment of family, and appreciation for the pastimes that brought her happiness. She will be remembered with love by those who knew her and by all who shared in the moments that made her life so meaningful. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Ester and Raymond Davis; one sister – Wanda Duff and her in-laws – James and Roslie Dunkel.

Mrs. Dunkel is survived by six children – Misty Taylor and husband Paul of Amelia, Ohio, Cana Mills and husband Collin of Evansville, Indiana, Stephanie Beck and husband Matt of Robards, Kentucky, Stephen J. Dunkel and wife Veronica of Evansville, Indiana, Stacy Goldbery and husband Dustin of Nashville, Tennessee and Stanton Dunkel of Evansville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother – Donnie Davis and wife Debbie of Booneville, Kentucky and one sister – Linda Hall and husband Bill of Booneville, Kentucky.

Private burial will take place a St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, P.O. Box 228, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.