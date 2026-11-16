William Jackson “Jack” Moore, 80, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away November 7, 2026, at his home. Born April 20, 1946, in Winchester, Ohio, Jack was a member of the first graduating class of Eastern High School in 1964. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and Army Reserves from February 1966 until his honorable discharge in October 1971. In June 1968, Jack married the love of his life, Donna. Together they made their home in Sardinia where they raised their son, Steve, and built a lifetime of memories. Their home remained their forever home for nearly six decades. Donna preceded him in death in November 2017. Jack dedicated 42 years of his working life to Heekin Can Company/United Steelworkers of America, primarily operating a printing press, before retiring in 2011. He took great pride in his work and was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to providing for his family. Jack was a devoted father and grandfather who treasured time with his family. He especially enjoyed his time spent with his son Steve and his role as Pappaw to his grandchildren, Audrey, Lydia, and Daniel. He took great pride in their lives and accomplishments and loved having them visit his home. He enjoyed an active life, with interests that included competitive softball, coaching youth baseball, pitching horseshoes, riding motorcycles/ATVs and playing golf. He also loved cooking for family and friends, tending his summer vegetable garden, and participating in the Brown County Fair, where he proudly earned ribbons for his entries. A man of deep Christian faith, Jack loved music and singing, especially traditional hymns, and shared many years singing in church choirs alongside Donna. During the last few years of his life, Jack developed a close friendship with Becky Taylor, whose companionship, kindness, and care brought much happiness. Jack will be remembered as a genuinely kind and friendly man who was always smiling. He valued faith, family, and friendships above material things and found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. His warm smile, generous spirit, and love for those around him will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son, Steve Moore (Cindy), grandchildren, Audrey Moore, Lydia Moore, Daniel Moore, Grayson Lambert (Carley), and Katie Lambert (JC); and sister, Sharon Hackley (Randy) along with brothers and sisters in law, cousins and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. In addition to his beloved wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Joseph Moore and Hallie Pauline Fenner (Clark); sister, Betty Kilgore; and brother, Johnnie Moore. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday November 21, 2026 at 10am at Sardinia Bible Baptist Church and burial to follow at Sardinia Cemetery.