Claire Patricia “Pat” Koewler, 88

Claire Patricia “Pat” Koewler, age 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Matthews, North Carolina passed away Friday, November 6, 2026 at her residence. She was born September 9, 1938 in Graceville, Minnesota the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Ermina (Zeiher) Murphy. Pat was a devoted homemaker and a faithful member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Matthews, North Caolina and St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Finneytown, Ohio, where her faith remained an important part of her life. Throughout the years, she found joy in staying involved in her community, beginning with her participation in the PTA, Welcome Wagon and Meals on Wheels. In later years, she continued her involvement by organizing events through her homeowner’s association. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities, including sewing, playing bridge and pinochle, board games and participating in book clubs. She especially cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, siblings and sister-in-law, Rose Rockey. Pat was known for her warm hospitality and love of entertaining. Family and friends could always count on a visit to her home being filled with good conversation, a warm welcome and of course, plenty of delicious food. She had a special way of making everyone feel at home and no one ever left her house hungry. Making others feel welcome and cared for was simply Pat’s way of showing love. Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years – Louis A. Koewler in 2016.

Mrs. Koewler is survived by four children – Jim Koewler and wife Karen, Jean Vandewater and husband Kyle, Rob Koewler and wife Allison and Andy Koewler, ten grandchildren – Ali Hansen and husband Zach, Meg Joyce and husband Ben, Caitlin Vandewater and husband Erik Miller, Bailey Vandewater, Riley Vandewater, Hadley Vandewater, Maddie Koewler, Ellie Koewler and Benny Pavisian, Candace Miller and husband Nick and Lindsey Brown and husband Andrew; six great-grandchildren – Calvin, Cooper, Elsie, Lillie, Olive and Ellie; eight brothers and sisters – Cookie Boler, Betty Mangum and husband Lynn, Dennis Murphy and Jean Summer, Bill Murphy and wife Julie, David Murphy and wife Julie, David Murphy and wife Kelly, Shannon Thickston and husband Andy, Katie Carajal and husband Rick and Michele Wolff and husband Paul and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Fr. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the church hall. Inurnment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. Services will be live streamed on the Cahall Funeral Home Facebook page. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP at www.psp.org